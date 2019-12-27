PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers have responded to a crash in northeast Portland that involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street.
Police have released no additional details on the crash but said Northeast Halsey Street is closed from 122nd to 125th Avenues and is expected to be closed for several hours.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call (503) 823-3333.
