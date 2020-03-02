GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting in Gresham.
Officers responded to Northeast 189th Place and Hassalo Street at around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
People in the area called police to report hearing gunfire. While officers were on the way, another caller reported a two-car crash in the same area and people fighting outside the cars.
A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The people involved in the crash left in multiple directions before officers arrived.
Detectives are working to determine if the crash is related to the shooting.
The investigation was still active hours later Monday night. Officers asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or the crash to contact the Gresham Police Department.
