PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in north Portland Thursday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck on North Going Street.
All lanes of North Going Street are closed west of North Interstate Avenue to North Greeley Avenue.
The closure is expected to last several hours.
Drivers will be able to access Swan Island using North Greeley.
FOX 12 spoke with a delivery driver who was trying to get to work, but was stopped at the closure.
"So many people work on the island - it's going to be a mess today," said Andy Maida. "People need to slow down and pay more attention."
The Major Crash Team has responded to assist in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
