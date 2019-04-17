OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a driver and a pedestrian in Oregon City.
The Oregon City Police Department reported that the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Molalla Avenue and Pearl Street.
The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.
Roads were shut down in the area for the investigation. Police said the closures were expected to last for several hours.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
No other details were immediately released about the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.