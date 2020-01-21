VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
Just before 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving pedestrians in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Circle.
Vancouver Fire Department said two people under the age of 20 were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released at this time.
Northeast 112th Avenue is closed while emergency crews are on scene.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story with new information as it's released.
