PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Northeast Marine Drive from 33rd Drive to 122nd Avenue on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Interstate 205 at around 12:25 p.m.
Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash and at least one person died.
The Major Crash Team was called out to conduct an investigation.
No other details were immediately available about the crash.
There was no timeline for reopening the roadway.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
