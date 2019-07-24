GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - An exit from eastbound Interstate 84 is closed Wednesday morning while police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.
At around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the I-84/NE 181st eastbound off-ramp.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
@GreshamPD on scene of deadly accident at 181st Ave exit off 84. Exit closed. Crash Team investigating. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/s87pWvQgL3— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 24, 2019
The suspect vehicle fled from the scene. Police said the vehicle may be a dark blue vehicle.
The off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers should plan to take alternate routes.
No other information has been released at this time.
