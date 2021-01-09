PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person has died following an early morning hit-and-run crash in north Portland Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a person seen laying in the road on North Denver Avenue at the North Columbia Boulevard overpass around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person unconscious.
Paramedics responded and quickly determined the person was deceased, according to PPB.
A preliminary investigation determined that the person had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers could arrive, police said. No suspect information is available.
North Denver Avenue has reopened.
Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
