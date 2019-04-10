PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in north Portland Wednesday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of North Fessenden Street and North Polk Avenue.
An off-duty Portland police officer reported the incident and stopped to attempt to render aid.
Police say the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle involved was described as a red sedan, which was last seen traveling eastbound on North Fessenden Street.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. North Fessenden Street from Tioga to Tyler Avenues has been closed, along with adjoining side streets.
The closures are expected to last for four to six hours while police investigate.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
