PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a person lying down on Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Southeast Clinton Street just after 4:00 a.m. When they, along with medical crews, arrived, they determined the person had died.
Investigators believe the person was a pedestrian walking in or near a crosswalk when they were struck and killed by a car.
Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard was blocked for three hours while officers investigated the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.