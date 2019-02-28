VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police Thursday afternoon shot and killed a man near West 12th and Jefferson Street.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the area just before 4:45 p.m. According to the police department, a 911 caller reported a male waving a gun and pointing it at passersby.
Police responded, engaged with the suspect and two officers fired their guns, according to a department spokesperson. The man did not survive and the officers were not hurt.
The Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.
The involved officers are on critical incident leave, which is standard department protocol.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Breaking — A man is dead in Vancouver after an officer involved shooting, according to @VancouverPDUSA I’m trying to get more details... standby. #fox12 #Vancouver #shooting— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 1, 2019
