Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man died early Friday morning after a shooting in downtown Portland and now police are investigating his death.
At around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance outside Shake Bar, located at 28 Northwest 4th Avenue. The bar was not open at the time.
When officers were heading to the scene, they learned someone had been shot.
Police arrived and found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was called, and officers began performing life-saving measures, but the victim died before medical personnel made it to the scene.
Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time and they believe there isn’t a danger to the public related to the shooting.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team, homicide detectives and the Forensic Evidence Division responded to launch an investigation into the man’s death.
Medical Examiner just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/rP9GR0EFfF— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 19, 2019
The victim has not been identified and police said additional information on the shooting will likely not be released until Friday afternoon.
