Police investigating deadly shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Portland early Sunday.
Just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire heard in the Kerns neighborhood. They found a man lying in the road in the 3100 block of Northeast Multnomah Street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Officers closed Northeast 31st and 33rd avenues between Sandy Boulevard and Wasco Street during the investigation.
