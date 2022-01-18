Police investigating deadly shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Eliot neighborhood late Monday night.
At about 11 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to the intersection of Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to the scene and found a male dead. It's not known at this time if the victim was an adult or juvenile.
Police remain on scene of a deadly shooting in the Eliot Neighborhood. They were called to a shooting at NE Ivy and MLK last night and found a male victim dead. If you have information police ask you contact detectives. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/fDv4o744d2— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 18, 2022
Police said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
Homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. No further details have been released at this time.
During the investigation, Northeast Ivy Street was closed from Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard to Northeast Rodney Avenue. Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard was also closed from Northeast Fremont Street to Northeast Fargo Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400.