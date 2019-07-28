PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Sunday are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Portland.
At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 80 block of Northeast Russell Street near Northeast Rodney Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim died at the scene.
Officers closed off the crime scene to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Homicide detectives are now responding to investigate.
Police say no suspect is in custody yet, and there is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
