PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers say one person is dead after a shooting that took place in North Portland on Monday night.
At about 9:26 p.m., police responded to multiple calls regarding a shooting near North Albina Avenue and North Webster Street in the Humboldt neighborhood.
When officers arrived they found one person that appeared to have been shot and did not survive. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the official cause of death.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.