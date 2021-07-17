PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One man was shot and killed in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers were called out to a report of someone shot in Southeast Sandy Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man unresponsive. Officers attempted CPR and requested paramedics, but the victim was deceased.
Police said the victim's identity is being withheld until the family is notified and the Oregon State Medical Examiner performs an autopsy. The state examiner will also determine the cause and manner of death.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov; 503-823-0762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.