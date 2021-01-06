SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Salem.
Officers and firefighters responded to a call for a welfare check at a home on the 1100 block of Norway Street Northeast at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police said she was taken to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.
The woman was identified as 32-year-old Amanda Marie Mankins.
Investigators said there is no indication that there is a danger to the public in connection with this case, however no other details were released about the investigation, including possible suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.