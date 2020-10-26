SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Salem.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Pipebend Place Northeast at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
One person was found shot and killed at the scene. At least one person was detained at the scene, according to police.
Detectives blocked the street for hours for further investigation.
Police said there was no ongoing threat to the general public in connection with this shooting.
No further details were released Monday by investigators.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
