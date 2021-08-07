PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting in Portland’s PowellHurst-Gilbert neighborhood that happened early Saturday.
Officers responded to a medical call in the 12800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard at approximately 4:40 a.m. Police said a man was found dead, and there was evidence of fire.
Portland Police Homicide detectives believe it may be a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.
