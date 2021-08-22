VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Vancouver on Saturday, according to Vancouver Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 2700 block of Northeast 138th Avenue just after 6:00 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had been shot and attempted medical aid. Firefighters arrived and pronounced the man dead. Police said the man’s name will be released through the medical examiner’s office.
The Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting. Police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIP Line at 360-487-7399.
