Police investigating deadly stabbing in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died early Wednesday morning after they were stabbed in southeast Portland, according to police.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue just before 1 a.m.

At the scene, an officer told FOX 12 that one person died after being stabbed. The medical examiner was seen taking the body away.

Police have not released any additional information about the stabbing, such as details about the victim or any suspects. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

