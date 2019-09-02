VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred in Vancouver Sunday evening.
At around 5:17 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash at Southeast 164th Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.
According to police, a brown Cadillac was making a left turn from northbound SE 164th to westbound SE 12th when it was struck by a BMW Coupe that was heading southbound on SE 164th.
Police said a person in the Cadillac died at the scene.
The Vancouver Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
