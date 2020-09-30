PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating the death of a man at a homeless camp in southwest Portland.
Officers responded to Southwest 4th Avenue and Caruthers Street at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday. Officers described it as a homeless camping area.
A man was found dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were called out to conduct an investigation.
Few details were released by the Portland Police Bureau, but officers said there is no danger to the public in connection with this case.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503.823.0403 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
Covid with underlying conditions.
