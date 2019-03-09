PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Officers responded to the report that a person had been shot inside of a residence in the 4000 block of Northeast 136th Avenue around 9:28 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said emergency medical personnel determined the man was dead.
The firearm believed to have been used was found and there is no risk to the public, according to police.
The other occupants of the residence are cooperating with investigators.
Representatives with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office are responding to this scene and will determine the cause and manner of death.
No additional information is available related to cause or manner of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
