PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau’s Child Abuse Team is investigating the death of a 3-week-old baby in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews were called out to the 2500 block of Northeast Flanders Street at 9:21 a.m. Friday. A baby was not breathing at the scene.
Medics performed CPR and the child was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are collaborating with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Human Services for the investigation.
A Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman said there was no indication of foul play at this point in the investigation. No further details were released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kristina Coffey at 503-823-0281 or Kristina.coffey@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
