PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.
The investigation began Feb. 5 when police responded to a hospital where the child was receiving treatment. Officers and detectives determined the child was injured in his home on the 300 block of Northeast 141st Avenue.
The boy died at the hospital Feb. 10.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy Tuesday and determined the child’s death was a homicide and the case was blunt force trauma.
The above information was released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday. Detectives have not released any further details about the ongoing investigation, including the name of the child or potential suspects in this case.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033; or Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508.
(1) comment
Mothers boyfriend?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.