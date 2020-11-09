HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Hillsboro as a homicide.
Officers began a death investigation at 10:28 p.m. Nov. 4.
The victim was identified Monday as Alexis Vega-Cruz, 23. Investigators said he died of “homicidal violence.”
No other details were released about the case by the Hillsboro Police Department, including where Vega-Cruz was killed or any possible suspect information.
Police said due to the ongoing investigation, no other details were being released Monday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Sean Magnuson at 503-681-6190.
