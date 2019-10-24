ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have identified the man who died Wednesday after he was stunned by Albany police with a Taser.
OSP said 45-year-old James F. Plymell III died after an altercation with police, who responded to Santiam Road and Denver Street around 9:20 a.m. to assist him with his disabled car.
According to Albany police, Plymell had assaulted one of the officers.
Part of the scuffle was captured on camera by the manager of a nearby Battery X-Change.
Peter Yeager said he was just showing up to work when he came across a car in the middle of the driveway of the business.
"When I walked up to his car he said, ‘I won’t be here for long, I’m waiting for a friend for gas’, and I said ‘okay, well you’re right in the middle of the driveway, could we push you over to the side here?’” Yeager explained to FOX 12.
Yeager said the driver insisted on getting his car back on the road, so he helped him pushed it onto Santiam Road.
“He just seemed a little off to me,” Yeager said of Plymell. “But not in any kind of violent way.”
Yeager then went about his day and at some point he said an Albany police officer showed up to assist Plymell.
“The officer’s being very nice, very nice, trying to help the guy,” Yeager said.
Other officers then arrived shortly after, said Yeager, and that’s when something went wrong.
“All I saw was people wrestling around in the car,” Yeager said.
“She already had her Taser out. She came over the door and said, ‘stop resisting, I’m going to tase you,’ and then they were wrestling – and this all happened in seconds – and then she tased him,” Yeager added. “You could see him tense up and slide down in his seat a little bit and then he said, ‘you’re killing me,' yelling 'you’re killing me, you’re killing me.’”
Police haven’t said how many times the taser was deployed on Plymell.
Oregon State Police are now leading the investigation, and while there’s no word on exactly what led up to the fight, Yeager said police did the right thing.
“For what happened and how fast things happened, I think they did a great job,” Yeager said. “I know the outcome wasn’t what anybody would want, but when an officer asks you to do something, you do it.”
Troopers identified the officers involved as Officer Emily Schroff, Officer Gina Bell, Officer Thomas Roten and Community Services Officer Gerry Morris. All officers are with the Albany Police Department.
OSP is asking witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with investigators to come forward. They would also like to speak with people who spent time with Plymell in the last two days. Please contact Oregon State Police Detective Casi Hegney at 503-375-3555.
