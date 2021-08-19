PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was shot Thursday morning in downtown Portland, and now police are asking the public for help in the case.
At about 8:39 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting Southwest Broadway and Southwest Pine Street. At the scene, police found a victim who had been shot.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital by ambulance with an injury described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s current condition is not known.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers did not find a suspect. Police did not release a description of the suspected shooter.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to help the investigation by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-230078.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to them that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
On Thursday morning, PPB confirmed to FOX 12 that its officers have responded to 775 shooting incidents to date in 2021, and 249 people have been hurt in shootings.
No details about the victim. No details about the suspect. No story.
Yup. This seems to be 12 news all the time. Nothing !
