PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Northeast Portland on Saturday.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Northeast 19th Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. Police said a couple was sitting in their car when they hear shots fired. They quickly ducked down and drove away from the area to a nearby parking lot to call 911.
Officers said they found 14 casings at the scene, and the victim's car was hit three times.
Investigators believe this was random, and the couple was not the intended target.
The couple was not injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portland Police at 503-823-3333 and reference case #20-367950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.