VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting in Vancouver on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Northeast 136th Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. Police said the victim was at Cascade Middle School when a car driving by fired several rounds at them.

Police found multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at 360-487-7399.

