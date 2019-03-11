PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting and crash that happened in northeast Portland early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street just before 2 a.m. As officers were responding, a car crash was also reported in the area.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a Kia Soul that had crashed through a tree and bus shelter at the intersection. No one was inside the vehicle.

Police said officers located evidence of gunfire in the area.

Gun Violence Reduction Team members and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

