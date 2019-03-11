PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting and crash that happened in northeast Portland early Monday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street just before 2 a.m. As officers were responding, a car crash was also reported in the area.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a Kia Soul that had crashed through a tree and bus shelter at the intersection. No one was inside the vehicle.
Right now - @PortlandPolice at the scene of a shots fired call at NE 15th & Prescott. A crossover SUV is within the crime tape and currently being towed away. Looks like it crashed into a bus stop/temporary shelter. pic.twitter.com/Ps9VFMTLJx— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 11, 2019
Here’s a daylight look at the @trimet bus stop that was completely destroyed by that crossover SUV crash this morning. City street sweeper came by earlier to clean up some shards of glass from street, but still a lot more on the sidewalk along with the destroyed bus stop shelter. pic.twitter.com/JXjgTVyKYq— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) March 11, 2019
Police said officers located evidence of gunfire in the area.
Gun Violence Reduction Team members and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov.
