PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a convenience store in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Southeast Grand Avenue at 1:58 a.m. Thursday.
A man was found nearby with a stab wound to his chest. Officers quickly treated the wound by applying a chest seal and calling for an ambulance.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Officers learned a person with a knife was still inside the store. That person was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, but they said no one has been charged with a crime at this time in connection with this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at 503-823-0889 or Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov
