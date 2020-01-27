SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating graffiti found on several buildings at Sprague High School early Monday morning.
The school district says maintenance workers acted quickly to remove the offensive and graphic markings, which the Salem Police Department is investigating as a bias crime.
“Highly offensive, racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and all together just not a good representation of the community, the students that we serve,” Lillian Govus, director of community relations and communications for Salem-Keizer Public Schools, said.
Govus says the district is meant to be a safe a welcoming place for students.
“Should it turn out to be a student, in addition to whatever legal ramifications there are, they're also significant consequences at the school level,” Govus said.
Govus couldn’t comment on whether the school surveillance cameras possibly captured the vandalism, but the district is working with police.
The police department says there aren’t any suspect leads right now.
“This is a school, this is a place of learning, this is a place of acceptance, and this is a place where we're trying to help our students see bigger opportunities and bigger connections than what this language conveyed,” Govus said.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Salem Police Department.
