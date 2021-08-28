PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman died and a man was critically injured in a head-on crash in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m., it responded with Port of Portland police to the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive. When they arrived, they found a sedan and a pick-up truck that had been involved in a head-on crash. The man driving the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and other emergency responders.

The man who was extricated was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the sedan died. The names of those involved have not been released.

The Portland police major crash team is on scene investigating. NE Marine Dr. is closed between Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast 122nd Avenue.