VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a confrontation at a Vancouver bar.
Officers responded to a bar on the 3300 block of Northeast 112th Avenue at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the victim was with a group of friends in the bar when another man began recording them with his phone. That led to a “verbal altercation” inside the business, before everyone involved went outside.
As the suspect was leaving the parking lot, according to police, he hit the victim with his vehicle and drove away.
The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to officers. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect has not been located. No further suspect information was released by police.
“Information is circulating that the suspect and victim were part of activist groups, however the Vancouver Police Department is unable to confirm that information,” according to a statement from VPD.
The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate this case.
