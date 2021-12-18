PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is on the scene of a homicide Saturday afternoon.

PPB said it responded to a shooting just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at North Flint Avenue and North Hancock Street. Officers said they found one man who was shot and died.

Police said they checked the area for a suspect or suspects but have not found any. They have not said what led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0433 or detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.

