Police investigating homicide in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say what began as a death investigation is now a homicide investigation.
On Thursday at 10:18 a.m., officers were sent to North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street after a caller reported someone had been shot.
Officers found a man inside of a tent who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound.
Officers believe the suspect left in a vehicle after the shooting. No arrest has been made in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0395.