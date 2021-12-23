Police investigating homicide in north Portland

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say what began as a death investigation is now a homicide investigation.

On Thursday at 10:18 a.m., officers were sent to North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street after a caller reported someone had been shot.

Officers found a man inside of a tent who appeared to be dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers believe the suspect left in a vehicle after the shooting. No arrest has been made in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0395.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you