PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a death in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Saturday.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 0 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead. A preliminary investigation suggests that the death was a homicide.

The suspect, identified as Anthony M. Millner, Jr., 30, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim's name, cause and manner of death would be released after an autopsy is completed and the family is notified.

Northwest 3rd Avenue was closed between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.

