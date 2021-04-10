PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau is investigating a death in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood on Saturday.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 0 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue just after 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead. A preliminary investigation suggests that the death was a homicide, and one person has been detained.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said the investigation is impacting the west side of the building. Northwest 3rd Avenue is closed between West Burnside Street and Northwest Couch Street.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762 or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.
