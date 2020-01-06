EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - All state law enforcement agencies have been notified about a possible kidnapping in Eugene.
Police responded to a Target store at 4575 W. 11th Ave. at 12:46 p.m. Monday.
A worker reported seeing a woman leave the store and get into her car, when a man approached, smashed a window and got into the driver’s seat.
The witness said the man drove off with the woman in the front passenger seat.
Two other vehicles appeared to be boxing her in at the time, according to the witness statement.
The Eugene police department is working to find the female victim and identify the suspect, another woman who appeared to have been with the victim and all the involved vehicles.
The victim is described as a black woman in her mid-20s, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black crop top, gray sweatpants and gray shoes. Police later released her name as 21-year-old Treasure Javan Marler-Liggins of Springfield.
The suspect who drove off with the woman is described as a Hispanic male, unknown age, wearing a black beanie with some red on it, a gray zip-up hoodie and dark blue or black jeans.
The possible friend of the woman is described as a white woman with a thin build wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. She had a red beanie cap and was carrying a red Target bag.
The victim’s vehicle is a tan Nissan Maxima with Kansas plates 908MJK.
There were three possible suspect vehicles: A black Audi sedan with Oregon plates 285HJE; A tan SUV, possibly a GMC Tahoe or older Ford Explorer, driven by a white man with a dark jacket and baseball cap; a tan or gold four-door Ford Focus.
If anybody knows the identity of any of the involved or vehicles, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the vehicles or involved subjects.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
