PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating gunfire in a north Portland neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a 911 call from the area of North Mohawk Avenue and Crawford Street at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday.
The caller reported hearing gunfire 20 minutes prior.
Officers located evidence of shots fired at the intersection, but did not find any suspects or victims.
People in the area told police they also heard gunfire and then a vehicle leaving the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team responded to take over the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case or anyone with surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
