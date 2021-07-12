Police investigating mailbox explosion in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A mailbox exploded early Monday morning in northeast Portland and now an investigation is underway.
Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to the explosion just before 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Northeast 148th Avenue. While they were at the scene, police closed the roadway between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street for about an hour and a half.
Debris from the explosion was seen scattered on the ground. Police said no one was injured and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. "We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast," PPB tweeted.
