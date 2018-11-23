Police investigating man’s death after welfare check near PSU

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man who was reportedly yelling and running in the streets near Portland State University died after he was hospitalized Thursday night.
At 8:19 p.m., officers with the Portland Police Bureau and the Portland State University Department responded to perform a welfare check on the man near Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Mill Street after several 911 calls.
Large crime scene - many @PortlandPolice officers in the heart of @Portland_State. Officers here aren’t telling me anything. We’re waiting for more information. Near SW 6th & Mill. #fox12 #portland #psu pic.twitter.com/aZO6FWrCbb— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 23, 2018
A man matching the callers’ descriptions was located by PSU officers. Portland police say the man reportedly struggled with the officers and they requested assistance from the responding PPB officers.
After those officers arrived at the scene, the man was restrained. Based on the man’s behavior, Portland police said officers requested he be transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the man experienced a medical event and died while hospitalized.
The man has not been identified. Police said his identity and manner and/or of death will be released after an autopsy is completed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and his next of kin are notified of his death.
PPB homicide detectives are continuing the death investigation and members of the PPB Professional Standards Division are launching an internal administrative investigation.
A pair of PPB officers who responded to the welfare check are on paid administrative leave in accordance to bureau policy.
They have not been identified and both will remain on leave until the investigation has been completed and reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney.
Police said the bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, as part of PPB’s use of force review process.
The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is made up of community members, bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.
