PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-5 in southwest Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to I-5 southbound just north of the Southwest Brier Place overpass. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle that had crashed and the rider had died.

Officers closed the freeway to investigate. As of 7:45 a.m., it had reopened.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit.