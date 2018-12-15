PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police reported six vehicles and a home where hit by gunfire early Saturday morning in north Portland but no suspect was found.
Officers responded at 2:05 a.m. to the 4700 block of North Trenton Street after multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired.
When police arrived at the scene, they searched the area for suspects, anyone who was injured and evidence of gunfire. No suspects nor victims were located.
During their canvass of the area, officers found evidence of gunfire in the 9200 block of North Newman Avenue. They also found six unoccupied parked vehicles and a home that had been struck by gunfire.
Police said investigators don’t believe the damaged vehicles or home were intentionally targeted.
According to police, there haven’t been any reports of any victims arriving at local hospitals with injuries from the shooting.
The shooting investigation has been assumed by the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team. Forensic Evidence Division criminalists also responded to the scene to help with the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-0338 or Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov.
