PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person found shot on New Year’s Eve in Northeast Alberta Street was killed in the incident, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers had responded to a reported shooting at Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast Mallory Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two victims.
On Saturday, police said an autopsy determined that the victim, a man, died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Police did not release his identity.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4033 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508.
