Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Hillsboro hotel, 1 person taken to hospital

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Hillsboro hotel Saturday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Extended Stay America at 10665 NE Eider Ct. to investigate what they called “suspicious circumstances.”
Police say an officer fired their weapon at 9:12 p.m. after encountering subjects related to the investigation inside a room.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were hurt.
Police say there is no current threat to public safety or road closures.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
