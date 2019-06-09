Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police on Sunday are investigating an officer involved shooting in northwest Portland.
The investigation is taking place near Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy Street.
Officer-involved shooting investigation on NW Lovejoy and 14th. 14th is closed with tape around The Lovejoy building and Safeway. Waiting for more info from @PPBPIO soon. pic.twitter.com/MLFIOU5x59— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 9, 2019
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was at the scene, as well as Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw.
.@ChiefDOutlaw just arrived and went inside The Lovejoy pic.twitter.com/OPBWrHro9E— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 9, 2019
The Safeway store on Northwest Lovejoy Street has been closed.
We keep seeing more Portland Police arrive and now a second mobile command center. Just spoke to a woman who says she was shopping in Safeway around 10 when employees told her to leave her groceries because of a bomb threat in the parking garage. pic.twitter.com/bjnOUh7ZbH— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 9, 2019
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no additional information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and KPTV.com for further developments.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.