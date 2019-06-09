Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NW Portland

(KPTV image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police on Sunday are investigating an officer involved shooting in northwest Portland.

The investigation is taking place near Northwest 14th Avenue and Northwest Lovejoy Street. 

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was at the scene, as well as Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw. 

The Safeway store on Northwest Lovejoy Street has been closed.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no additional information was released. 

